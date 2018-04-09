Share:

ISLAMABAD - A special committee formed by the Supreme Court to probe illegal appointments in the National Accountability Bureau has summoned four director generals and 18 directors and deputy directors for personal hearing.

Last year, the apex court taking a suo motu notice of the illegal appointments in the NAB had constituted a three-member inquiry committee with a task to examine the appointments, promotions, deputations, and absorptions made in the bureau since 1999.

According to documents available with The Nation, two officers of grade-19, Mubashar Gulzar and Lt-Col (retd) Tariq Mehmood Bhatti have been summoned on April 9 for a personal hearing.

Sixteen directors and additional directors of grade-20, Attique ur Rehman, Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem, Farman Ullah, Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi, Masood Alam,Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, Nauman Aslam, Shahzad Saleem, Raza Khan,Abdulah Hafeez Khan, Mujahid Akbar Baloch, SM Hasnain, Adul Hafeez Siddique, Zafar Iqbal, Ghulam Farooq and Irfan Naeem Mangi have also been directed to appear before the committee on April 10 and April 11.

Similarly, four DGs of grade-21, Zahir Shah, Brig (retd) Farooq Naser Awan, Muhammad Altaf Bawani and Hasnain Ahmed have been directed to appear before the committee on April 12.

A NAB letter said that “it is submitted in pursuance of judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan dated 31-03-2017 in the suo moto case No 13 of 201, and in accordance with Sections 8-02, 8.03 and chapter-11 of NAB’s TCS, as the case may be, the officers whose names and present place of postings have been mentioned in it, have been advised to appear for personal hearing as per dates mentioned against each at 10 am at the committee room, Establishment Division Islamabad, if they desire, along with supporting documents, if any, to satisfy the committee”.

Earlier, in pursuance of the Supreme Court order, the NAB had issued show cause notices to 50 officers for personal hearings in the first week of November 2017. The anti-corruption body had asked 50 officers to appear before the committee along with their educational and experience certificates to satisfy the inquiry committee regarding their appointments.

Earlier on October 26, the NAB prosecutor presented a report to the SC stating that of the 102 cases, the committee reviewed cases of 52 officers, but the scrutiny was stopped after the retirement of the former secretary Establishment Division.

Meanwhile, the regional board meeting the NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad was held under the chair of Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi in Rawalpindi.

The meeting was attended by the deputy prosecutor general accountability, directors, case officers, legal consultants and other officers. The regional board authorized an investigation against Najamud Din and others in the Modaraba scam, swindling the general public in the name of attractive profits.

The board also authorized three inquiries. In the first case, the board authorized an inquiry against officials of the CDA and others on the charge of misusing the authority and illegally converting a clinical plot in Rana Market F7/2 into a commercial plot causing a loss of millions of rupee to the national exchequer.

The board authorized an inquiry against Adnan Ahmad Lohani, Assistant Director FIA Islamabad for having assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The board also authorized an inquiry against officers of the CDA and others on the charge of misusing the authority and illegally converting a clinical plot at Sector F-8 Islamabad into a commercial plot, causing a loss of millions to the national exchequer.