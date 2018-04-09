Share:

GUJRANWALA/Multan-Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq said that Kashmiri youth are being killed by Indian army, and urged the Pakistan government to work for stopping the Indian brutality in Held Kashmir.

“The Kashmiris are looking towards Pakistan, Prime Minister should call APC on the issue,” he said. while addressing a ceremony at Gujranwala.

He said present government has failed to solve the problems being faced by the country and the people of Pakistan; PML-N government is working only as a tax collection company. He said the citizens are being neglected to provide basic facilities like health, education and justice; those do not have money cannot get justice from the courts; and the educational institutions are producing only servants.

He said Pakistan's gravest problem is corruption, no religious scholar has been named in the Panama League; and the country needs a rigorous leadership for the execution of corruption. He said the country cannot progress unless the Islamic system is established in the country. He urged the Ulema to get forward and pay their due role for strengthening the country. He strongly condemned the brutality of Indian and Israeli forces and urged the government to take effective steps for unveiling the India’s black face to the world. He warned that if Indian illegal and brutal activities are not controlled in Kashmir, India's next target will be Pakistan.

Meanwhile, citizens, lawyers, students, traders and people from all walks of life exhibited complete solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris as Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across South Punjab region on Friday.

Dozens of rallies, demonstrations and other functions were held in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions to condemn Indian terrorism in the valley and to draw the attention of world towards genocide of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces.

The activists of JI, Kashmir Solidarity Movement, Jammu-o-Kashmir Movement, JUI (F) and many other organisations staged demonstrations in Multan. Dozens of JI workers staged a demonstration on Masoom Shah road. Similarly, the workers of PML (N) Youth Wing organised a rally under the leadership of Abdul Rehman Fareed. It terminated at Chowk after passing through a number of streets in New Multan. Rallies, functions and walks were also held in Muzaffargarh, Lodhran, Khanewal, Vehari, Rajanpur, Layyah Sahiwal and Pakpattan and different other parts of the country as by Pakistanis and Kashmiris living there to expose Indian atrocities and highlight the need for peaceful resolution of the longstanding dispute. They were chanting anti-India slogans.

Likewise, dozens of PML (N) activists and residents of UC-13 brought out a rally on Friday to condemn alleged US air attack on a religious school in Afghanistan which killed over 100 people including students.

The rally was led by the UC Chairman Mahmood Qureshi, Vice Chairman Imran Bihari, Abdul Rehman and others. The rally took rounds of different city roads and the participants shouted slogans against USA. They also burnt American flags.

The speakers demanded the UN and OIC on the occasion to take notice of this barbaric action and punish the killers. They said that airstrike on unarmed innocent students, who were participating in their graduation ceremony, was naked terrorism and highly condemnable act. They said that the so-called flag bearers of human rights kept mum on this terrorism which unveiled their double standards. They warned that Kunduz like incidents could jeopardise world peace.