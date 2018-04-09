Share:

SIALKOT-The people especially lawyers, teachers and students took out rallies in solidarity with Kashmiri people and against the killing of children in Afghanistan in US drone attack .

Vice Chancellor Dr Farhat Saleemi said that the brutal killing of the hundreds of children in Kudzu-Afghanistan by US led drone attack and the dozens of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir raised the curtain from the cruel faces of the US and India.

She said that both US and India were killing the humanity in the so-called war against terrorism. She said that the massive killings of the innocent children in Afghanistan and brutal assassination of dozens of people have proved that the world should wake up to halt these brutalities.

She said that the US-led hostilities in Afghanistan and human rights violations, brutal assassination and custodial killings of the innocent Kashmiri people and un-ending human rights violations in the Held Valley by Occupant Indian Army are enough to shake the conscience of the world now.

She said that the nasty episode was also raising the question where humanity and respect for humanity have gone. Kashmir dispute between two nuclear neighbours now has become the world’s most important burning issue due to its sensitivity.

The lawyers observed strike to express complete solidarity with the families of US drone victims in Afghanistan where hundreds of children were killed.

Hundreds of local lawyers took out a rally against the American and Indian brutalities. DBA President Khawaja Irfanul Haq led the rally. The protesting lawyers marched on main inter-city roads. They wore black arm bandages and were carrying banners and placards. They expressed complete solidarity with victims and their grieved families in Afghanistan and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Sialkot lawyers unanimously passed several condemnation resolutions against US and India.