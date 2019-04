Share:

KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto left for Dubai on two-day private visit here on Saturday.

A spokesman of PPP said that during his two-day visit, Bilawal Bhutto will hold meeting with sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and his paternal aunt Sanam Bhutto.

Upon his return, the PPP chairman will inaugurate the Tharcoal Power Plant.

Bilawal was also scheduled to address a public gathering in Ghotki upon his return, the PPP spokesman added.