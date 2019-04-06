Share:

RAWALPINDI- A doctor went missing mysteriously while travelling to his clinic in Attock, official sources said on Saturday.

The missing doctor was identified as Inam Ullah, resident of People’s Colony, Attock, they said.

However, the father of the doctor in a complaint he lodged with police alleged that five masked persons picked up his son.

In the application filed with Police Station Attock, Khurshid stated that his son Dr Inam along with his servant Ayub Khan was heading towards his clinic at 8:15 am on April 6 when he was intercepted by a black colored vehicle with five men covering their faces with masks and having guns in their hands. The armed men bundled my son in their vehicle and sped away towards city, he narrated. He requested the police to register a case against the unidentified armed men and recover his son.