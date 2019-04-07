Share:

Sialkot - Two unidentified gunmen killed the grandson of a landlord and injured another two persons in Pandoriyaan-Motra Village in Daska Tehsil Saturday.

According to an FIR, landlord Nazir Hussain, his three sons and a grandson were at a local graveyard for final rituals of a relative when two unidentified motorcyclists unleashed a gun attack. Youth Talha Tariq was killed on the spot while Tariq Mehmood and Mohsin Khan sustained serious injuries, the FIR said, adding that the attackers fled while firing shots in air.

The injured were admitted at Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition. Police officials said that the police teams were raiding at various places to arrest the attackers.

In Chailleykey Village of Daska Tehsil, a shopkeeper was accused of sexually assaulting a child in his shop. According to the FIR, Raza Khalid’s nine-year-old son went to the shop to buy sweets when the crime took place. After the child cried for help, locals turn up at the shop and saved the child. However, the accused is at larch. The child was admitted to Daska Civil Hospital, where the doctors said victim’s condition was critical.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested 15 deportees from Turkey, upon their arrival at the Sialkot airport.

According to senior FIA officials, the agency sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Officials added that human traffickers and their agents had sent them to Turkey on the pretext of jobs abroad.