Share:

Islamabad-Sihala police registered a case against a citizen on charges of stealing a precious parrot, said sources on Saturday.

However, no arrest was made so far.

According to sources, a woman Hiya Sabir appeared before Police Station Sihala and lodged a complaint accusing a man Faisal of stealing her precious parrot. The price of parrot is Rs250,000, the complainant claimed.

She asked police to register a case and arrest the accused. Police while taking action booked the man under theft charges and began investigation.

A police officer told media that police have booked a man on theft charges and started investigation with no arrest so far. “We will arrest the accused soon and recover the stolen parrot,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nilor police registered a case against three suspects for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

A resident, Yaqoob, told police that accused Gulam Rabbani with his two accomplices had kidnapped his daughter with bad intentions. The police registered a case and started further investigation.

PS Kohsar registered a case against alleged fraudsters, who fleeced the citizens by giving bogus cheques. One Nasrullah informed Kohsar police that one Nadeem had handed over him a cheque of Rs1.5 million for business purposes, which was dishonored. Ibrahim told Karachi Company police that Naeem had handed him over a cheque of Rs100,000 for business purposes, which was dishonored.

Razzaq informed I-9 police that Shujaat and Arif handed him over a cheque of Rs8.6 million for business purposes, which was dishonored. Police registered cases and started investigations.

Sihala police registered a case against Habib and his five companions for allegedly beating Yasir, who informed police that Habib and his accomplices were involved in theft of cable wire. A jirga was underway to settle the dispute, where Habib and his 5 companions started beating him and Maskeen. Police registered FIR and started further investigations.

Golra police registered a case against miscreants, who despite having stay order from court on G-11 graveyard started fighting and burned motorbikes. Shakir informed Golra police that Ehteshamul Haq along with his companions on the behest of Abdullah, Sherzaman and Khurram burned his motorbike; beat him on a graveyard issue despite he had a stay order from the court.

Police registered a case and started further investigations.

Two further motorbikes were stolen right under the nose of Islamabad police and police failed to recover the motorbikes. According to details, Umar Rasool informed Ramna police that unknown thief had stolen his bike from his house.

Jawad informed Lohi Bher police that some unknown persons had stolen his bike from outside his house. Police registered FIR and started further investigations, but they failed to make any arrests or manage to recover the stolen bikes.