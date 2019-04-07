Share:

CHANGA MANGA : The newly-elected office-bearers of District Press Club Kasur took oath here the other day. Renowned columnist Haroon Rasheed, anchorperson Muhammad Usama Ghazi, Mansoor Afaaq, Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan Rana Abdul Shakoor Khan and Sardar Fakhir President Kasur Bar Association were special guests of the ceremony. Sardar Sharif Sohdal, Dr Fazal Raheem, Malik Abdul Aziz, Imran Najfi, Rana Mansoor Ahmad and others administered oath to official-bearers of Kasur Press Club .

President Traders Association Pattoki Rana Mumtaz Ahmad, MPA Malik Sailful Malook and MPA Ch Ilyas Gujjar also attended the ceremony.

Guests admired performance of District Press Club Kasur. The ceremony was held at District Press Club Kasur.