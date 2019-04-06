Share:

LAHORE-Ramsha Khan has been in the limelight due to her persona and command on her respective roles.

Be it as Uswa of Khudparast, or Shifa of Mah-e-Taman, she has stolen hearts with her poise and accurate performances, as she has the unique ability to completely absorb the character’s personality.

Recently, she has been critically acclaimed for immaculately showcasing the transition of Maryum from being quite naïve to a headstrong girl in ‘Kaisa Hai Naseeban.’

Directed by Ahmed Bhatti and written by Sameena Aijaz, ‘Kaisa Hai Naseeban’ is the story of an innocent girl who has to face abuse and torture after marriage.

Ramsha Khan has portrayed this character like a pro. Every time she is on the screen, the rest all becomes a blur. Her facial expressions and dialogue delivery make the character come to life.

Her incredible acting abilities made it easier for the viewers to understand the hardships Maryam had to face.

Throughout the story, Maryam’s character goes through a drastic transformation, from a dewy-eyed, sweet girl, who has not yet found her voice, to the woman who is ready to take control of her life.

This journey of the character’s evolution is portrayed in such a way that it resonates with the viewers.

Although the drama, ‘Kaisa Hai Naseeban’, has come to an end now, Ramsha Khan’s performance will be remembered fo r a long time to come. She has many new avenues to explore and grow, but it would not be wrong to say that Ramsha Khan might just be on the road to become a superstar.