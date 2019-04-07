Share:

SIALKOT : Arrangements are being made for setting up Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) in Sialkot, according to chairperson, Departmental Committee on Women Entrepreneurs of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Dr Maryam Noman.

Talking to APP on Thursday, she said that the WCCI would become operational shortly. At present, over 350 business women are registered with the SCCI and doing their businesses successfully, she added.

She said that the SCCI is encouraging woman to launch their businesses and extending all possible support to them for the purpose.

In order to promote woman entrepreneurship, the SCCI has established Women Resource Centre (WRC) for resolving their issues on priority basis, she said, adding that the Women Chamber would play an instrumental role in promoting women entrepreneurship and enabling them to play their due role in boosting the export volume of the country.