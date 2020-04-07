Share:

ATTOCK - As many as 19 pilgrims coming back from Iran have been isolated in a quarantine centre in Attock and will be allowed to go home after 14 days if their COVID-19 results are found negative by NIH. CEO Health Dr EjazSohail said this while talking to journalists. On the occasion, Dr AsifNiazi and Dr Asad were also present. CEO Health said that these pilgrims includetwo from Attock, 10 from Jand, four from Pindigheb and three from Hasanabdal. He said that these pilgrims were kept in Taftan for 14 days where their results were found negative and were then sent to a quarantine centre in Multan where they were again detained for 14 days and were tested again for coronavirus and their results were found negative. Now at third and final stage before going home, they have been kept in a quarantine centre in Wapda Colony Attock and their samples have been sent to NIH. CEO said that if their results were found negative then all of themwill be sent home after 14 days and if anyone of them was found positive, he/she will be sent to an isolation ward in hospital.

He said that spending so many days in quarantine is surely a difficult process for the pilgrims but no compromise could be made on the prevailing situation.Dr SohailEjaz said that all the pilgrims detained in quarantine centre are being provided all facilities free of cost. While replying to a question he said that at present there is no patient of coronavirus in Attock.