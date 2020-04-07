Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday condemned the arrest of doctors in Quetta.

He said that bullying by the government, of the doctors who have been demanding protective gear is a shameful act.

In a statement, Bilawal said that it is not justified to imprison doctors just because they were demanding protective gear and equipment.

He said that at a time when doctors are needed in hospitals, they have been sent to jails.

The PPP chief said the government “is violating human rights and arresting and torturing doctors which is condemnable”

He said that “doctors are fighting the coronavirus as a frontline force and the entire world is appreciating the services of doctors and paramedical staff at this hour of need but in Pakistan, the PTI government is sending doctors to jails.”

Bilawal said that this act of the government will bring down the morale of the doctors and it shows the incapability of this PTI government.

He said that PPP is with the doctors. He saluted doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff for their services in these difficult times.

Meanwhile,, under directions of Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari the PPP Relief Committee has despatched 1000 masks and 300 gloves each to Gilgit and Skardu and another 1500 masks and 600 gloves to Muzaffarabad AJK.

The medical protection goods have been delivered by party leader ship to the administration in respective areas.

The protective masks, gloves have been imported by Deputy Chairman senate Salim Mandviwalla.

Virus rapid testing kits are expected to arrive next week which will also be despatched to designated hospitals and laboratories, Salim Mandviwalla said.