Share:

HARIPUR - District administration and health department Haripur made operational an abandoned hospital after 12 years and established it as a coronavirus dedicated hospital. This was stated by the District Health Officer (DHO) Haripur Dr. Saifullah Khan while talking to the media during the visit to the hospital. According to the details, 12 years back the hospital was established for Dengue fever patients but did not use during the course of time and was abandoned. For this new coronavirus hospital administration the management has provided 6 new ventilators, beds, medicines other facilities, trained doctors and paramedical staff.