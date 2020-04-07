Share:

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that to prevent outspread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, it should be taken very serious and people should adopt all precautionary measures.

In a tweet here on Tuesday, Asad Umar warned, “Those who think they are immune from serious effects of Covid 19, please learn from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.”

He said if the Prime Minister of a country with one of the best health systems in the world could end up in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), “Trust me you are not too powerful for it”.

“The effects can be serious, very very serious,” the Minister Planning, Development and Special Initiatives added.