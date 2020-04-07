Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Monday appointed Nausheen Javed Amjad a Garde-22 officer as the Chairperson of the Federal Board of Revenue. The officer was already serving as Acting Chairperson of the FBR in the absence of former Chairman Shabbar Zaidi.Secretary Establishment Division Dr Ijaz Munir had moved a summary to the PM Office and recommended the appointment of Dr Nausheen as Chairperson of FBR and termination of the contract of Shabbar Zaidi. A few months back , Zaidi had gone on leave due to health related issues but Zaidi had rejected speculation about his resignation. The federal government has removed Hashim Popalzai from post of Ministry of National Food Security and Research and posted Omar Hammed as new Secretary of this Division. Hashim Popalzai has been directed to report to Establishment Division.