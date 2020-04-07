Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has constituted 11-members All Parties Consultative Parliamentary Committee for over-seeing coronavirus situation in the province and for minimizing its impacts on the society and provincial economy after consultation with parliamentary leaders of all parties in the Punjab Assembly. According to a notification issued by Secretary Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti on Monday, Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi would be the Convener of this Committee which could also seek cooperation of any federal institution or agency besides the provincial establishment.

The Committee comprises Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi (Convener), Provincial Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja and MPAs including Nazir Ahmad Chohan, Amin Zulqarnain, Sajid Ahmad Khan, Malik Ahmed Ali Aulakh, Muhammad Muavia, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Sardar Owais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Samiullah Khan and Khwaja Salman Rafique.