QUETTA - A PAF C-130 aircraft carrying medical equipment and relief goods for the people of Baluchistan landed at PAF Base, Samungli (Quetta) Monday. According to details, The No6 Squadron C-130 airlifted approximately 11000 pounds of medical equipment including N95 masks, protective gear, gloves, face masks, testing kits and medicines. PAF is actively taking part in the relief operations in the fight against COVID-19 and its air transport fleet is playing a pivotal role in airlift of medical equipment to every nook and corner of the country.