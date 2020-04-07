Share:

Pakistan Army is dispatching emergency supplies of medical equipment including Personal Protective Equipment to Quetta on orders of the Army Chief to help the medical staff effectively fight COVID-19.

This has been stated by DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet on Tuesday.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said doctors and paramedics are the frontline soldiers in this war against coronavirus.

Emergency supplies of medical equipment including PPEs being despatched to Quetta on orders of COAS to help medical staff fight Covid-19 effectively in Balochistan. “Doctors & paramedics are the frontline soldiers in this war...” (1/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 7, 2020

He said most advanced nations and governments are finding it extremely difficult to fight this pandemic.

DG ISPR said the government is striving hard to acquire and supply the required resources. In this hour of distress we must remain patient and steadfast.