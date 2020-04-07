Share:

QUETTA - Police on Monday arrested doctors and medical staff in Balochistan’s capital for protesting over non-provision of Personal Protective Equipment for treating coronavirus patients.According to President Young Doctors Association Dr Yasir Khan, more than 150 doctors and paramedics were arrested by police after a clash. The doctors and medical staff wanted to protest outside the Chief Minister’s House when the police baton-charged them.Dr Khan, in a press conference, announced to boycott services to the patients. The government wants us to work and does not provide us anything (PPE for protection against the virus), he said. During the protests, police and demonstrating medical staff resorted to scuffling as well. Following the arrests, the young doctors suspended their work in protest.On the other hand, police claimed that the medical staff were arrested due to the violation of Section 144 and now have been sent to different police stations. Meanwhile, Balochistan government Spokesperson Liquat Shahwani said more than 50,000 N-95 masks from NDMA were distributed among the medical staff so far.