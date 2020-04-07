Share:

SUKKUR - The Sukkur police are extending support to needy families in this challenging time of coronavirus pandemic. SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo Monday said that with the coordination of various philanthropists, the Sukkur police distributed food and other daily used commodities while reaching out to families in all talukas and towns of the district. Thousands of ration bags carrying basic food items were distributed among families of low-paid employees of the police and were also handed over unit in-charges for further distribution among the needy people in different localities. According to SSP Sukkur, the Sukkur police, besides providing humanitarian assistance were also conducting awareness campaigns to inform the masses how to face the challenge of coronavirus pandemic.