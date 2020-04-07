Share:

LAHORE - “World powers should sit together and spend trillion dollars on public health instead of deadly weapons. All leaders should sit together, invest more funds on war against this virus otherwise this disease will neither end in five years nor they themselves would be saved.”

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain also said the coronavirus has changed the standard of superpower and proved this that superpower and super planner is only the Almighty Allah, after being helpless before coronavirus. Huge amounts should be spent on saving people from diseases.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said that all world leaders should sit together and ponder over that all resources being spent on becoming superpower to establish their command over the world should be utilized on human health, welfare and well-being. Ch Shujat Hussain said that this lesson learnt from coronavirus, all including those considering themselves superpower should accept from their heart and practically that the Superpower and Super Planner is only and only Almighty Allah and no one else.

All of us should join hands together to fight this pandemic and have to develop public health facilities such so as to defeat any coronavirus like international disease, if funds are not utilized wholeheartedly on war against this disease then this disease will not end even in next five years.