KARACHI - The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has issued notices to at least 130 families of an apartment to evacuate the multi-storey project they are living in as it was constructed on amenity plot.

According to details, following the directives of apex court regarding evacuation of amenity plots, Karachi Development Authority issued a notice a residential multi-storey project “Hill View Apartments” to evacuate the building.

The project had illegally constructed 130 apartments and 30 shops in the projects without taking building plan approval from competent authority on amenity plot number ST-2, Block D, North Nazimabad.

An official of Karachi Development Authority said that the plot exists in Master Plan of the city as a park, where the builder had constructed residential multi-storey project.

The official further informed that the owner-cum-builder of the project affiliated with Karachi based political party and he had also served his services as member of provincial assembly, Sindh. It is worth to mentioning here that around 120 families are residing in the projected, those were declined to evacuate the building at any cause.

The residents of the project asked that why the concern authorities neglected the project when the building was under-constructed.

Naeem Ahmed, a resident of the building, said that he purchased a flat after paying Rs 3.5 million and also has all documents. “How can any authority force and notice us to evacuate their homes?” he asked. Similarly, a case had been witnessed couple of years ago in Gulistan-e-Johar area, where a residential project was constructed on land of Railway Cooperative Housing Society, later, Sindh High Court had ordered to vacate the project.

The building control authority had unaware about the construction of the project on amenity plot and recent notice issued by KDA.

A high official of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) told The Nation that we had briefed the apex court regarding evacuation of amenity plots, stated that Land Department and Anti-Encroachment Department were responsible for evacuating the amenity land from land grabbers.

However, spokesperson for Karachi Development Authority declined to comments over the issue while Director Land KDA was unavailable for the comments over the issues despite the repeated attempts.