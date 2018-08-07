Share:

Rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out operations against the drug mafia across the country and claimed to have recovered 1.8 tons of narcotics besides arresting 30 suspects for their involvement in smuggling. The force also impounded 18 vehicles being used for transportation of drugs from one place to another.

According to a statement issued by ANF HQs spokesman on Monday, ANF seized 1.8 tons of narcotics valuing Rs 1.735 billion internationally during raids against the drug mafia and arrested 30 persons involved in drug trafficking. He said ANF also impounded 18 vehicles while conducting 26 counter-narcotics strikes across the country.

The seized drugs comprised of 1713.35 kg Hashish, 59.22 kg Opium, 24.92 kg heroin and 11.99 kg Amphetamine, he added. ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused identified as Azmat Ali,a resident of Gujrat at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.8 kg Amphetamine, which was concealed in his trolley bag. He was boarding on a flight to Jeddah (flight number SV-727). In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a car at Islamabad Toll Plaza and recovered 3.3 kg Hashish concealed in the doors of the said car. Resultantly 2 accused identified as Amjid Ullah and Abdul Qadir were arrested during the operation.

ANF Rawalpindi also arrested 2 accused identified as Jan Muhammad,a resident of Mardan and Masud, a resident of Charsadda at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 3.37 Kg Amphetamine, which was concealed in their travelling bags. They were going to Riyadh (KSA) (Flight No XY-316). In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused identified as Rehmat Zaib, a resident of Swat at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 3 Kg Amphetamine concealed in his travelling bag. He was travelling to Madina by flight number EY-232. ANF Rawalpindi in collaboration with Motorway Police intercepted an unattended Toyota Corolla Car at Islamabad- Lahore Motorway, Chakri, Rawalpindi and recovered 2 Kg Heroin, which was concealed in the dash board of the car. Furthermore, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki Mehran Car near Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad and recovered 81.055 Kg Hashish and 12.420 Kg Opium, which was concealed in the trunk of the said car. The accused was identified as Ishtiaq Ahmed, a resident of Gujranwala was arrested on the spot, he said.

He mentioned ANF also took action against drug peddlers and smugglers in Lahore, Karachi, Khanewal, Sheikhupura and other parts of country and seized huge quantity of narcotics.

ANF Quetta in intelligence based operation at a mountainous area in Killi Kharhgai, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah and seized 924 kg Hashish. As per initial information, the drugs were intended to be handed over to another narcotics gang. In another operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a Pickup single cabin without registration number and recovered 460 Kg Hashish along with 89 bottles of liquor and 11 cans of beer. The vehicle was intercepted at general area, Kech Naddi, near Absar, Tehsil Kech, District Turbat. The accused escaped from the spot taking advantage of darkness. He said cases were registered against the smugglers with ANF police stations while further investigation was underway.