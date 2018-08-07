Share:

SUKKUR - Commissioner Sukkur Division Manzoor Ali Shaikh presided over a meeting of oversight committee on Monday in which the participants decided to remove encroachments from public parks with the help of Rangers and police.

The commissioner directed the Sukkur DC to chalk out the programme jointly with SSP and municipal commissioner for the operation and ensure making foolproof security arrangements and also sought Ranger’s help if needed.

He further directed that officials of revenue and survey department may be made responsible to help the municipal staff for demarcation of occupations and encroachments on the public parks while first action may be taken in the parks which come under Z-category.

The municipal commissioner told the meeting that notices have been issued to those who occupied on the parks while machinery and staff was completely ready for launching the operation.

The commissioner said that now there was no need for the issue of final notice to the illegal occupants and encroachments as time was also short however, rapid action was needed.

He further said that in the first phase illegal occupations and encroachments were to be removed from the parks and there would be no leniency even for one inch occupation/encroachment of plots given on lease and it has also to be removed. He directed the municipal authorities to review the documents and rates of the properties given on lease in the second phase so that income of institution could increase. The commissioner further directed to clearly inform in writing about non-availability of parks as per ground realities and there should be no wrong report in this regard.

Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh told the meeting that there was complete requirement of cooperation from the district administration in regard for removal of occupations and encroachments. The meeting was attended by Mayor Arsalan Islam Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Raheem Bux Maitlo, SSP Sukkur Sheeraz Ahmed and others.