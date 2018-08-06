Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP), Mian Saqib Nisar has taken a suo motu notice of the torture on a 10-year-old boy in Sheikhupura by a prayer leader.

The incident surfaced when local TV channels aired the news of a 10-year-old boy subjected to severe physical nature by a prayer leader over allegations of stealing money. Later, when father of the tortured boy reached police station to lodge complaint against the prayer leader, the police refused to register a case.

According to a press release issued by the SC, the case has been fixed for hearing in an open court, whereas the Sheikhupura DPO has been ordered to appear in person along with a complete report of the incident.

Double murder accused gets death sentence

OKARA (Staff Reporter): A man was sentenced to death and fined Rs200,000 for murdering his sister and brother-in-law for 'honour' here the other day.

According to the prosecution, Allah Ditta Khokhar Machhi of 27/GD village had contracted love marriage with Shamim Akhtar, daughter of Allah Ditta, against the will of her family in 2017. The other night when the couple was asleep on the roof of their house, suspect Zahid Allah Ditta, brother of Shamim Akhtar, climbed up the roof along with his accomplices. The suspects shot the couple dead and fled away. In the light of evidence, Additional District and Sessions Judge M Mushtaq convicted Zahid for the double murder. He awarded him death sentence and imposed a fine of Rs200,000 upon him. The convict will have to serve six more months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.