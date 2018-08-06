Share:

SIALKOT-Pasrur-based independent MPA Rana Liaqat Ali announced to join the PML-N after his meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

PML-N central leaders Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif were also present on the occasion. He told the newsmen here that he had formally joined the PML-N in the larger interest of the people of his constituency. He also expressed his full confidence on the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

He was also elected as MPA in 2013 general elections from Pasrur. He had also been the President of PML-N Germany. But, the top leadership of PML-N had dropped him by not giving the PML-N ticket. The party had awarded its ticket to Mirza Altaf Hussain in PP 39, Sialkot-V for July 25, 2018 general elections.

Rana Liaqat contested the polls as an independent candidate against PML-N candidate Mirza Altaf. Liaqat defeated Altaf with a little margin of 132 votes. Now, the PML-N has nine seats out of total 11 seats of the Punjab Assembly in Sialkot district.

A UK-based logistics and e-commerce solution company will organise a day-long awareness-raising seminar on "E-ZEE Selling Solutions" at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). SCCI Vice President Abid A Khawaja told that experts would give briefing about the international marketing access and the easy access of the Sialkot exporters to millions of buyers across the globe.