Timea Babos of Hungary prepares to hit a return against Julia Goerges of Germany during day one of the Rogers Cup at IGA Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.



Julia Goerges of Germany prepares to hit a return against Timea Babos of Hungary during day one of the Rogers Cup at IGA Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.



Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic returns the ball against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during day one of the Rogers Cup at IGA Stadium



Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic returns the ball against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic during day one of the Rogers Cup at IGA Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.