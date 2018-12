Share:

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has directed former Presidents Asif Ali Zardari, Pervez Musharraf and others to submit their asset details.

The directions were given during hearing of NRO case in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The bench said that the concerned people should present before the court the affidavit about their domestic and foreign properties.