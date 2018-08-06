Share:

OKARA-A woman, wife of a labourer, was allegedly abducted by the employer of her husband and raped for many days here.

According to Basirpur police, Ghulam Qadir of Basirpur laboured for Ghaffar who allegedly kept an evil eye on Mehnaz, wife of Ghulam Qadir. Ghaffar was admonished many times for his bad manners and asked to stop annoying the woman. Some days ago, Ghulam Qadir refused to work for Ghaffar. To avenge it, Ghaffar came in a van along with his accomplices including Gulzar, Zawar, Jabbar and Zubair and abducted Mehnaz from her house. They carried her to an unknown place where Ghaffar raped her. The woman was later thrown under the open sky in critical condition. The Basirpur police registered a case.

COPS PRODDED INTO ACTION

DPO Zeeshan Asghar took notice of the growing incidents of dacoity and theft in the city. He suspended Sub-Inspector Saadatullah Baloch of A-Division police and directed the SHO A-Division Liaqat to trace out the criminals involved in theft and dacoity incidents. The DPO became acquainted with the deteriorating state of law and order in the city through various sources and prodded the police officials into action.