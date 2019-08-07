Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A team of Sindh Healthcare Commission carried out raids at quake clinics in Kot Ghulam Muhammad Town on Tuesday and sealed 7 clinics and an illegal medical store while dozens of quake managed to flee after receiving the information of the raids. Report received that a team of Sindh Healthcare Commission comprising Dr Fazlur Rehman Talpur, Dr Muhammad Umer Kaka and Khadim Ali conducted the raids at the quake clinics and sealed seven clinics and medical stores and dozens of quake closed their clinics and fled away from the spot.