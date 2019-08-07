Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Siraj ul Haq has said that the government should immediately adopt a serious and clear stance on the current situation in Kashmir.

Talking to the media, he said that once again a situation of ‘Now or Never’ were created and it was the right moment to conduct a strategy for the support of Kashmiri people.

He added that summoning the joint session of the parliament without any proper planning and preparation was beyond his thinking. Instead of showing unity, the government and opposition in the parliament’s joint session were busy in the blame game, he said

He lamented that the parliament should have given a message of solidarity and support to the people of Kashmir but unfortunately it did not happen even today.

While addressing the media persons, he said that the government should adopt an aggressive stance in response of what the Indian government has done in Kashmir.

He added that the so-called Indian democracy had been exposed in front of the world and the Modi government cannot keep the Kashmiri people enslaved.

He urged the United Nations and international community to come forward and give Kashmiris their basic right of freedom and plebiscite.