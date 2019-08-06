Share:

After the federal budget for the year 2019-2020, CNIC of the buyers has been made mandatory for the Sales Tax return. In my opinion, it’s a good measure to collect the Sales Tax , which was already implemented and being collected in Pakistan for the last 70 years.

But, Traders in Pakistan are going on a strike for no reason. The fact is that sales tax is being collected for the last 70 years but was not being deposited in national exchequer in the original amount by the trader. I hope this loophole will be minimized with CNIC condition and our country will prosper once again. I am also requesting Pakistanis to join hands together for the betterment of the country.

SANJINA,

Karachi.