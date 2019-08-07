Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan reliable opening batsman Salman Butt has said that if he is given chance in any format, he will emerge as match winner.

Talking to The Nation, Salman Butt said that he is fit and practising hard to deliver for the national team in any given format. “I have been playing cricket continuously and in a good form while my domestic track record clearly indicates about my fitness and performances. My job is to perform, which I have been successfully doing while rest is on the PCB and selectors, what they decide about me.”

He said that now he is keen to deliver in the 5th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), which helped many players in getting place in the national team. “I am a Lahorite and I want to see Lahore Qalandars this time play their best cricket and emerge as triumphant. I am eager to play key role in helping Qalandars team register crucial victories and ultimately win the PSL-5 trophy.”

The opening batsman said that he was live in a television program, when he received call from PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars, that he was included in the squad. “It was really big news for me, as I had been waiting since long to play cricket in front my cricket fans and impress them with my performances.”

When asked about new domestic structure, the PCB is going to introduce, Salman Butt said that although the old domestic structure was producing better results, yet he is ready to be part of the new one and keen to deliver in it as well. “The Prime Minister has brought in with a vision, and hopefully, it may provide better results for Pakistan.”

Pakistan will play Sri Lanka Test in Lahore or Karachi in September this year. But said that if the selectors provide him chance against Sri Lanka, he will not disappoint them and try to give out his best and help the team score crucial triumph against the visitors.

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan has said that the players, who had begged pardon from the nation and also had a PCB rehabilitation program, they will be allowed to play cricket for Pakistan. Salman Butt said that he has already done both these things and now he is looking for a chance to deliver for the team and country.