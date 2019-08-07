Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday addressed the joint session of Parliament stating the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir was the second major incident after the separation of East Pakistan.

“The Kashmir issue is the second major incident after the separation of East Pakistan. Pakistan Peoples Party was formed for the cause of Kashmir. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, after negotiations, took back the land from Indira Gandhi,” said Zardari.

On Monday, in a rushed president decree, India abolished Article 370 of its constitution which granted special status to occupied Kashmir.

“India will be divided because of Modi’s thinking. Muslims of India and occupied Kashmir now understand the two-nation theory of Quaid-e-Azam,” Zardari said during the joint session.

“Does India not know there is tailor-made democracy in Pakistan?" he questioned.

"If this situation had happened during my tenure, I would have gone to UAE, China, Russia and Iran. We should keep our friends [close]."