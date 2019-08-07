Share:

ISLAMABAD - Peshawar Zalmi emerged as the biggest franchise in terms of brand value for the fourth consecutive year, according to Nielsen Sports.

Peshawar Zalmi, the finalist in the last 3 editions of the PSL, garnered a brand value of $40.5 million valuated by Nielsen. PCB Chairman said: “I congratulate Javed Afridi and Peshawar Zalmi for becoming No 1 franchise for the fourth consecutive year. Zalmi sponsors and partners garnered the maximum mileage as well in PSL-4.”

According to Nielsen Sports, they have evaluated Peshawar Zalmi at a brand value of $40.5 million which is a 42% increase as compared to PSL-3. The report also mentions that Zalmi sponsors and partners also garnered the maximum brand value in PSL-4. Nielsen also declared Zalmi, the biggest franchise, for the previous seasons as well.

The total media mileage of Zalmi involved TV, social media, print media and online was the highest due to its interaction and connection with their fans.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi said: “I would like to thank the Zalmi fans & team for this wondrous achievement. It is due to their support that we have once again achieved this milestone. I will continue the mission of #BringBackSmiles across Pakistan and not only focus on cricket but also empower other sports as well.”

Nielsen Sports is an American Based Company which evaluates the value of different sporting entities around the values using the latest technologies. It is a recognized evaluation institution around the world.