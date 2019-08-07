Share:

The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) has introduced the draft of fixed tax scheme for small traders and have asked their suggestions for the scheme.

The scheme especially targets those small traders who were currently not in the tax net. Through the fixed tax scheme, FBR has requested the small traders to take benefit from the scheme's advantages and become taxpayers to play an effective role in the economic development of the country.

This was said by Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry while addressing a delegation of Traders Welfare Association, F-10 Markaz, Islamabad that visited ICCI led by its

President Liaquat Butt. Tahir Abbasi Group Chairman, Akbar Siddiqui Chughtai Patron-in-Chief and others were in the delegation.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that by availing fixed tax scheme, small traders would not be subjected to audit process and would also get rid of many tax-related issues. He said that ICCI has been in contact with CDA, MCI, FBR, Police, ICT Administrations and other business-related organizations for resolving the key issues of the business community. He also assured that the Chamber shall keep working hard to address all pending issues.