QUETTA - As many as three people died and seven others received injuries in a blast at Mission Chowk area of the provincial capital on Tuesday.

According to police sources, an explosion was occurred at Mission Chowk which left three people dead and seven other injured. The bodies and the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital’s trauma centre. Security forces including police personnel and bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area. Police had cordoned off the area and started search operation to find the perpetrators behind the tragic incident.

SI SHOT DEAD IN PISHIN

Unknown armed men shot dead a sub-inspector of police in Pishin area of Balochistan, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to details, an official of police namely Dost Muhammad was present at a house when identified armed assailants entered the house and opened fire at him and fled from the scene. As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds. Police on information reached the site and shifted the body of the deceased to district headquarters hospital for medical legal formalities.

Police cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.