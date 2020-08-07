Share:

The accountability court rejected former president Asif Ali Zardari's petitions on Friday and directed that the PPP leader be indicted on August 10.

Accountability Court’s Judge Azam Khan rejected the former president’s petition to dismiss the reference against him, adding that the court will issue its written orders with directives today.

The indictment of the PPP leader was postponed due to various petitions filed by his lawyer against the reference.

Last month, former president Asif Ali Zardari's lawyer had moved a petition challenging the accountability court's (AC) jurisdiction to hear the Park Lane reference.

Farouk H Naek requested the court to decide the petition before the trial began.

NAB’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi had opposed the petition and requested the court to dismiss it as being baseless.