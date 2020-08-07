Share:

ATTOCK - Focal Person PTI Syed Khawar Abbas Bokhari has said that government is making efforts to ensure provision of basic facilities especially to those living in far flung areas. He said this after inaugurating gas facility to Dhok Nawaz Abad. Murad Butt, Nazakat Ali Shah and other people were also present. Khawar Bokhari said that gas facility in this remote area will control pollution and will also help in controlling deforestation as until now, people were using wood as fuel. He assured the residents of the area that their genuine demands will be fulfilled.