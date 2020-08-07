Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued a notification for dismissal of District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Arshad Malik from service.

According to the notification issued by LHC Registrar Bahadar Ali Khan, action was taken against D&SJ Arshad Malik under Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 1999 on the charges of misconduct; the inquiry officer found him guilty and recommended imposition of a major penalty of dismissal from service. However, the inquiry officer gave an opportunity to the accused officer for offering his explanation against the recommendation, it added.

The notification stated that the inquiry officer, after the receipt of the explanation from the accused officer, forwarded all record to the authority (LHC Administration Committee) which issued the final show cause notice to the accused officer and also gave him an opportunity of personal hearing on July 3.

The notification stated that the authority after considering reply of the accused officer to final show cause notice and personal hearing, found the accused officer guilty of misconduct and declined his representations as well as request for retirement, and imposed a major penalty of removal from service on him.

It is pertinent to mention here the PML-N had accused judge Malik of convicting former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference under duress. However, the judge had acquitted Mr Sharif of the charges in the Flagship Investments reference. After PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had released alleged video/audio clips of judge Malik at a press conference in July, 2019, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had summoned him and directed him to submit an affidavit explaining his position.

In his affidavit, the judge had denied the party’s claim, saying he had been blackmailed by PML-N supporters through an “immoral video”. He also admitted to meeting with Mr Sharif at Jati Umra residence and Hussain Nawaz in Saudi Arabia.

Finally, the IHC on August 22, 2019 suspended and repatriated the judge to the LHC, his parent department, for further disciplinary proceedings.

The LHC on September 14 made the judge an officer on special duty from the date of his suspension and posted him to the sessions court.

D&SJ Malik had joined the district judiciary on August 1, 2000 and was promoted to the post of sessions judge on September 8, 2010. He was due to retire on May 24, 2022.