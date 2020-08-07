Share:

ATTOCK - No new positive case of novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been registered in Attock during the last 24 hours, and the tally stands unaltered accordingly, it was officially said on Thursday.

According to the report issued by local health department, no new novel coronavirus COVID-19 case was reported during last 24 hours and tally was remained at 578. District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi said that only there are 38 active patients across the district in which 36 are under home isolation while only two are hospitalized.