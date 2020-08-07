Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) have organised a joint online coaching workshop for the benefit of national coaches. The useful activity comprehensively covered the important aspect including ‘set-plays penalty conner attacking options against defending structures’, said a PHF spokesman here on Thursday. Total 30 coaches learned the latest knowledge of modern-day hockey from famous international coaches belonging to game’s ruling body, International Hockey Federation (FIH), he said. Siegfried Aikman (FIH Academy Trainer/FIH senior coach) and Tahir Zaman (FIH Academy Trainer/FIH coach) conducted the course, whose coordinator was Khwaja Juniad (head coach Pakistan hockey). The coaches, who participated in the course, termed it a beneficial activity aimed at improving their existing knowledge about the game.