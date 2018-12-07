Share:

LAHORE - Waadi Animations is all set to release the finale of Pakistan’s first animated full-length super hero film franchise, 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors. With high quality animation and detailing, crowd simulation, top of the line VFX tools, approximately over 5000 hours of animated production by over 30 animators, this is indeed the biggest animated production by Waadi Productions.

With Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy at the helm as the Creative Director, the 3 Bahadur Trilogy has set new industry standards for animated fiction and content geared towards children in the country and its third installment, 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors aims to empower and motivate today’s youth through dynamic 3D animation and an engaging story telling format. An epic story of friendship, teamwork and courage, 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors chronicles the journey of three unlikely superheroes Amna, Saadi and Kamil who have indeed become household names in Pakistan.

Speaking about the campaign, Film Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy said: “The concept behind 3 Bahadur trilogy was bigger than just being a film, it was about creating a movement to recognize and elevate Pakistan’s youth that is committed to creating a better tomorrow. Through this campaign which will run on radio, television, social media, the team behind 3 Bahadur will be starting a nationwide dialogue about how each child has a special super power and how they just by being truthful, compassionate speaking out against bullying - they can change things around them.”