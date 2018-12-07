Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leg spinner Yasir Shah wrote cricket history books, after he became the fastest man to claim 200 Test wickets, the feat achieved in just 33 Test matches. In doing so, Shah broke some 82-year-old record on the fourth day of the third Test against New Zealand on Thursday. The 32-year-old trapped night-watchman Will Somerville leg before for four — his second wicket of the New Zealand second innings — to reach the milestone in his 33rd Test, beating Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett’s record of 36 Tests achieved against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1936. Shah’s feat was celebrated in Pakistan by his fans, cricket pundits and politicians.

“It is indeed a proud moment for PCB and cricket fans across the country. Yasir has been a phenomenal bowler for Pakistan ever since his Test debut four years ago. I hope and pray for his continued success, he is a world-class performer and a real match winner who has a fantastic attitude towards the game,” said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ehsan Mani.

Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain tweeted: “So happy for #YasirShah you made us proud boy, come on Pak media give this legend his due whats the fun in showing a presser of reminants of past like @sherryrehman she has zero contribution to the people or society these people have already hone in the wastebin of the history Minister for Local Government and Community Development Abdul Aleem Khan tweeted: “Congratulations to Yasir Shah on breaking the 82-year-old world record to become the fastest bowler to bag 200 test wickets. Pakistani bowlers continue to be among the best, and continue to make us proud.”

Mirza Iqbal Baig tweeted: “Yasir Shah is the 7th Pakistani bowler to take 200 Test wickets. Before him Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Imran Khan, Danish Kaneria, Abdul Qadir and Saqlain Mushtaq achieved this feat. Yasir is the 9th Leg spinner in the world to take 200 Test wickets.”