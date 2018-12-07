Share:

ISLAMABAD - The first round of the $18,000 13th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) International Squash Championship 2018 started at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Fleet Club Saddar Karachi on Thursday. Rear Admiral Sajid Wazir Khan HI(M), GM (ENGG) KPT was the chief guest at the opening ceremony, while Jahangir Khan, Tournament Director Commodore Habib-ur-Rehman SI(M) and others were also present on the occasion. Tang Ming Hong of Hong Kong beat wildcard recipient Faraz Muhammad 3-1, winning 6-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-7 while Egyptian Youssef Ibrahim beat wildcard recipient Owais Rasheed (Pakistan) 3-0, winning 11-8, 11-2, 11-8. In matches of the day, Farhan Zaman, Amaad Fareed, Zahir Shah, Hong Kong’s Henry Leung and Tsz Kwan Lau and Iran’s Sajad Zareian emerged as triumphant.–Staff Reporter