ISLAMABAD - Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) proposed elevation of puisne judge, Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan as a Chief Justice of Lahore High Court.

The JCP met in the Supreme Court under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar.

The meeting was convened as the incumbent, Chief Justice of LHC, Muhammad Anwaarul Haq, is going to be retired on December 31, 2018 after attaining the age of 62 years. Judicial Commission also proposed confirmation of six Additional Sindh High Court judges after detailed consideration with members of the Commission.

Judges who were proposed for confirmation included Justice Kousar Sultana, Justice Arshad Ali Shah, Justice Shamsuddin, Justice Amjid Ali, Justice Adnan Iqbal and Justice Agha Faisal.

Ultimately, the Commission sent all the names to the Parliamentary Committee for approval of the names.