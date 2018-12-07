Share:

PESHAWAR - Khushal Riaz Khan Thursday left for Canada to feature in the Canadian Junior Open Squash Championship 2018 commencing from December 8 in Toronto. Talking to media men before leaving for Canada, coach Wazir Khan said that his team players – consisting of Khushal Riaz Khan, Bilal Khan and Rashid Daulat - will participate in under-17 category of Canadian Junior Open. He said his players are fully prepared for the event and will try their best to win it. Khushal lauded the role of his coaches at PAF Squash Academy, KP Squash Association and Pakistan Squash Federation for providing all-out support to squash players. He said he is well prepared to challenge his opponents in squash court by performing upto the mark. “It is a great honour to represent the country in such a big event.”–Staff Reporter