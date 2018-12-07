Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri had a telephonic contact on Thursday. The Premier assured the PAT chief of early constitution of Joint Investigation Team to reinvestigate the Model Town carnage case on the direction of apex court.

The five-member bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan under the head of Chief Justice Saqib Nisar directed the Punjab Government to constitute a new JIT and conduct fresh investigation into Model town carnage case wherein some 14 people were killed and over 100 received injuries in police action against PAT workers in Model town Lahore on June 17, 2014.

Prime Minister further assured the PAT chief that Punjab government would not waste any time in constitution of the JIT and would facilitate the new JIT in smooth and swift conduct of investigation into the case afresh. The Prime Minister assured him that all requirements of transparency and justice in Model Town case will be completed.