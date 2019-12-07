Share:

SIALKOT - Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has announced early establishment of a 500-bed new hospital in Sialkot for providing better medical and healthcare facilities to people of the district.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid stated this while addressing the participants of 2nd Annual Convocation of Kh Safdar Medical College (KSMC) Sialkot here.

She said that paper work of project of establishing the new hospital has almost been completed.

She said that the PTI government is committed to providing best healthcare facilities of people of rural areas on par with urban areas. “The budgetary allocation for health sector has been increased and comprehensive measures have been undertaken to revolutionise the sector,” she claimed, adding that a network of modern hospitals would be established to provide modern medical facilities to people at their threshold. The minister urged the students to serve the nation as people have pinned their hopes on them. “You (students) owe to the nation and now its your turn to pay back to society and your people,” she stressed. The provincial minister distributed degrees to 300 passing-out medical students, besides distributing gold medals and medals to 30 students for their outstanding performance in their medical education.

Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq and Principal KSMC Sialkot, Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood were also present on the occasion.

LAWYER’S KILLER

SENTENCED TO DEATH

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Sialkot, Naeem Abbas has awarded death sentence to a murder accused Sher Khan and life imprisonment to co-accused Zeeshan Khan for killing a local lawyer Mirza Zafar Baig and his companion Nasir over a political row in Talwara Mughalaan, Sialkot city here about two years ago..

SAPM KICKS OFF LAUNCH KAMYAAB JAWAN PROGRAMME TODAY

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar will launch Prime Minister’s Kamyaab Jawan Programme in Sialkot during a ceremony scheduled to be held at Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot here today (Saturday).