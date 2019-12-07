Share:

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has commended Pakistan’s nuclear security measures.

IAEA’s Nuclear Security Division Head Abdul Aziz Raja Adnan, during his visit to Karachi Nuclear Power Plant, stated that the measures adopted by Pakistan were consistent with the IAEA’s recommendations.

Raja Adnan, also met Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority Chairman Zaheer Ayub Baig and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Muhammad Naeem.

The IAEA’s delegation, while visiting Pakistan, aimed to further strengthen the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the nuclear watchdog.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan has undertaken a range of measures to strengthen the nuclear security.

He said Pakistan has been actively participating and contributing in IAEA’s efforts to promote nuclear security.

The International Atomic Energy Agency is an international organisation that seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and to inhibit its use for any military purpose, including nuclear weapons.

The IAEA serves as an intergovernmental forum for scientific and technical co-operation in the peaceful use of nuclear technology and nuclear power worldwide. The programs of the IAEA encourage the development of the peaceful applications of nuclear energy, science and technology, provide international safeguards against misuse of nuclear technology and nuclear materials, and promote nuclear safety (including radiation protection) and nuclear security standards and their implementation.

The organisation was established as an autonomous organisation on 29 July 1957.